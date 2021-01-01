About this product

Our Full Spectrum Mega Cannabinoids Softgels are perfect for your daily use. Each softgel has over 25 mg of Cannabinoids.



Why do we call them Mega Cannabinoids? Not only do they have CBD, they have CBG & CBC.



There is 1000 mg in each jar, a 40 day supply!



Take one capsule by mouth daily.



Store in a cool dry place.



Ingredients:



Bovine Gelatin, Distilled Water, Vegetable Glycerin, MCT Coconut Oil, Co2 extracted Full Spectrum Hemp



Contains less than 0.3% THC



