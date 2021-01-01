Canna Comforts
Full Spectrum Cinnamon CBD Oil 250 mg
About this product
Our Full Spectrum Mega Cannabinoids Softgels are perfect for your daily use. Each softgel has over 25 mg of Cannabinoids.
Why do we call them Mega Cannabinoids? Not only do they have CBD, they have CBG & CBC.
There is 1000 mg in each jar, a 40 day supply!
Take one capsule by mouth daily.
Store in a cool dry place.
Ingredients:
Bovine Gelatin, Distilled Water, Vegetable Glycerin, MCT Coconut Oil, Co2 extracted Full Spectrum Hemp
Contains less than 0.3% THC
www.cannacomforts.com
Why do we call them Mega Cannabinoids? Not only do they have CBD, they have CBG & CBC.
There is 1000 mg in each jar, a 40 day supply!
Take one capsule by mouth daily.
Store in a cool dry place.
Ingredients:
Bovine Gelatin, Distilled Water, Vegetable Glycerin, MCT Coconut Oil, Co2 extracted Full Spectrum Hemp
Contains less than 0.3% THC
www.cannacomforts.com
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!