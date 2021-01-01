Canna Comforts
Siskiyou Gold CBD Hemp Flower
About this product
*** Discounted for seed content ***
Total Cannabinoids: 18.8%
CBD: 15.02
Delta9-THC: 0.08%
Strain: Siskiyou Gold
Selective breeding isolating an early-flowering SG-E, with the same massive golden buds.
Terpene Profile: Highest in Caryophllene & Pinene
Read More on Terpenes
Origin: Colorado
Storage: 55-58% humidity
Effects:
It creates a super calming effect on the body that leads to body high that will leave you calm and at ease.
