Canna Elixirs
Muscle Relief Lotion
About this product
Canna Elixirs Muscle Relief lotion is a refreshing, skin hydrating lotion with a light relaxing lavender sent.
Muscle Relief lotion is available in 6oz 100mg CBD only and 120mg THC fortified with CBD, as well as 2oz 50mg CBD only and 60mg THC fortified with CBD.
Our product is great for moisturizing skin with it’s aloe lotion base.
