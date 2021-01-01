About this product

Canna Hemp’s unscented CBD Body Lotion Free & Cleared is great for those who are looking for a lotion that deeply moisturizes, but doesn’t irritate the skin with added fragrances. Canna Hemp’s CBD Body Lotion Free & Cleared contains 105.3 mg CBD and real cannabis terpenes (THC-free). Added oils included in the lotion are antioxidant rich, packed with Vitamin E and Omega acids, and help with anti-aging.

• Lab tested for quality assurance

• Vegan, Gluten-Free, Non-GMO

• Free of Petroleum, Phthalate, Formaldehyde and Parabens