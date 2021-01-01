Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Canna Hemp

Canna Hemp

CBD Elixir Relief

About this product

Find pain relief with Canna Hemp’s CBD Relief Elixir. Each CBD Relief Elixir has 670.5 mg of CBD and real cannabis terpenes (THC-free). Each Canna Hemp Elixir features key terpenes such as Myrcene for pain relief, a-Humulene for mood enhancement, and a-Pinene for boosting energy. As a bonus, all these terpenes help with anti-inflammation. Canna Hemp’s CBD Relief Elixir is nanoparticulated to help improve its effectiveness.
• Lab tested for quality assurance
• Serving Size: 1 Dropper (Approx. 22 mg CBD)
• Serving Per Unit: 30
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!