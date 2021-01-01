Canna Hemp
CBD Elixir Relief
About this product
Find pain relief with Canna Hemp’s CBD Relief Elixir. Each CBD Relief Elixir has 670.5 mg of CBD and real cannabis terpenes (THC-free). Each Canna Hemp Elixir features key terpenes such as Myrcene for pain relief, a-Humulene for mood enhancement, and a-Pinene for boosting energy. As a bonus, all these terpenes help with anti-inflammation. Canna Hemp’s CBD Relief Elixir is nanoparticulated to help improve its effectiveness.
• Lab tested for quality assurance
• Serving Size: 1 Dropper (Approx. 22 mg CBD)
• Serving Per Unit: 30
