About this product

Find pain relief with Canna Hemp’s CBD Relief Elixir. Each CBD Relief Elixir has 670.5 mg of CBD and real cannabis terpenes (THC-free). Each Canna Hemp Elixir features key terpenes such as Myrcene for pain relief, a-Humulene for mood enhancement, and a-Pinene for boosting energy. As a bonus, all these terpenes help with anti-inflammation. Canna Hemp’s CBD Relief Elixir is nanoparticulated to help improve its effectiveness.

• Lab tested for quality assurance

• Serving Size: 1 Dropper (Approx. 22 mg CBD)

• Serving Per Unit: 30