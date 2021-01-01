Loading…
Canna Hemp

CBD Lip Balm Cherried

Soften and heal dry, cracked lips with Canna Hemp’s CBD Lip Balm Cherried. Blended with tangy red cherries with a hint of sugary candy, each chapstick contains 17.8 mg CBD and is free of THC. Other essential ingredients like beeswax, coconut oil, lanolin, tamanu oil, hemp seed oil, cannabidiol extract and vitamin E will leave your lips feeling moisturized and soft throughout your day.
• Lab tested for quality assurance
• Vegan, Gluten-Free, Non-GMO
• Free of Petroleum, Phthalate, Formaldehyde and Parabens
