About this product

Canna Hemp’s CBD Lip Balm Lemon Resin starts off with the bite of lemon when first applied to the lips, but quickly turns sweet after. Each tube of chapstick contains 23.2 mg CBD, and is THC-free. Lemon Resin awakens the senses and leaves your lips feeling moisturized throughout the day. Made with beeswax, coconut oil, lanolin, tamanu oil, hemp seed oil, cannabidiol extract and vitamin E, Canna Hemp’s CBD Lip Balm Lemon Resin will heal dry, chapped lips with sweet and sour flavors.

• Lab tested for quality assurance

• Gluten-Free, Non-GMO

• Free of Petroleum, Phthalate, Formaldehyde and Parabens