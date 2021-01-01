About this product

Relish in the feeling of having soft lips all day thanks to Canna Hemp’s CBD Lip Balm Raspberry Glazed. With a delectable raspberry dipped in sugar flavor, this chapstick contains 21.6 mg CBD and is THC-free. Made with beeswax, coconut oil, lanolin, tamanu oil, hemp seed oil, cannabidiol extract and vitamin E, keep your lips soft and moisturized with Canna Hemp’s sweet CBD Lip Balm Raspberry Glazed.

• Lab tested for quality assurance

• Gluten-Free, Non-GMO

• Free of Petroleum, Phthalate, Formaldehyde and Parabens