About this product

With Canna Hemp’s Vape Cartridge Diamond OG, relief is only a few inhales away. This cartridge contains 238.2 mg of CBD, and is blended from real cannabis terpenes sourced from Diamond OG. Crafted for fine quality and effective healing, this cartridge utilizes a ceramic heating tool and glass reservoir to heat and hold its CBD oil. Apply this to any 510-vaporizer battery or power cell and enjoy lasting pain and stress relief!

• Lab tested for quality assurance

• Serving Size: 1 Draw (Approx. 4 mg CBD)

• Serving Per Unit: 60