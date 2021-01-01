About this product

The CBD Vape Pen Euphoria from Canna Hemp provides a portable and convenient way to boost positivity and energy. CBD Vape Pen Euphoria features a TerpFX blend of Limonene, Humulene and B-Caryophyllen to help promote happiness, muscle relaxation, and anti-inflammation. CBD Vape Pen Euphoria contains 84.3 mg CBD and real cannabis terpenes (THC-free). The pen is already pre-loaded, disposable, wickless, and unbranded for inconspicuous usage.

• Lab tested for quality assurance

• Serving Size: 1 Draw (Approx. 1 mg CBD)

• Serving Per Unit: 90 Draws