Euphoria CBD Vape Pen 600mg

About this product

The CBD Vape Pen Euphoria from Canna Hemp provides a portable and convenient way to boost positivity and energy. CBD Vape Pen Euphoria features a TerpFX blend of Limonene, Humulene and B-Caryophyllen to help promote happiness, muscle relaxation, and anti-inflammation. CBD Vape Pen Euphoria contains 84.3 mg CBD and real cannabis terpenes (THC-free). The pen is already pre-loaded, disposable, wickless, and unbranded for inconspicuous usage.
• Lab tested for quality assurance
• Serving Size: 1 Draw (Approx. 1 mg CBD)
• Serving Per Unit: 90 Draws
