Canna Hemp
Relief CBD Vape Pen 600mg
About this product
The CBD Vape Pen Relief offers a portable and convenient way to help with relieving mild pain and inflammation. This pen features a TerpFX blend of Myrcene, a-Humulene, and a-Pinene to help soothe pain and stress while promoting sedation. CBD Vape Pen Relief contains 87.8 mg CBD and real cannabis terpenes (THC-free). The pen is already pre-loaded, disposable, wickless, and unbranded for inconspicuous usage.
• Lab tested for quality assurance
• Serving Size: 1 Draw (Approx. 1 mg CBD)
• Serving Per Unit: 90 Draws
