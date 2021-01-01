Canna-Matrix
Bedtime Blend Capsules
About this product
20mg of CBD per capsule.
Bedtime Blend Herbal Ingredients: (450mg): Lemon Balm Extract, 5-HTP, Melatonin, Valerian Root, Passion Flower Extract, GABA.
Other Ingredients: 100% Plant -Derived Vegetarian Capsules, Organic Brown Rice Flour, and MCT Fractionated Coconut Oil.
30 capsules per bottle.
