Canna-Matrix
Calming Blend Capsule
About this product
20mg CBD per capsule.
Calming Blend Ingredients: (450mg): Phenibut HCl, GABA, L-Theanine, Sulbutiamine.
Other Ingredients: 100% Plant-Derived Vegetarian Capsules, Organic Brown Rice Flour, and MCT Fractionated Coconut Oil.
30 capsules per bottle.
Calming Blend Ingredients: (450mg): Phenibut HCl, GABA, L-Theanine, Sulbutiamine.
Other Ingredients: 100% Plant-Derived Vegetarian Capsules, Organic Brown Rice Flour, and MCT Fractionated Coconut Oil.
30 capsules per bottle.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!