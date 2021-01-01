Loading…
Canna-Matrix

Calming Blend Capsule

About this product

20mg CBD per capsule.
Calming Blend Ingredients: (450mg): Phenibut HCl, GABA, L-Theanine, Sulbutiamine.
Other Ingredients: 100% Plant-Derived Vegetarian Capsules, Organic Brown Rice Flour, and MCT Fractionated Coconut Oil.
30 capsules per bottle.
