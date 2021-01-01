About this product
Originating out of Florida in the early 90s, Triangle Kush is a legendary clone-only strain. Shrouded in mystery, it is said that Triangle Kush is one of the parents of Dog Bud AKA Chemdog. Piney, sour, lemon and gas notes emit from giant conical colas dripping with greasy trichomes. A highly coveted cultivar that has contributed to some of the cannabis community's favorite flavors.
At Canna Organix, everything we do is about pushing the status quo, about going beyond where we are now, and then taking things one step further. We do things differently, not for the sake of being different, but in the pursuit of finding a better way.