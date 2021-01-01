About this product

Originating out of Florida in the early 90s, Triangle Kush is a legendary clone-only strain. Shrouded in mystery, it is said that Triangle Kush is one of the parents of Dog Bud AKA Chemdog. Piney, sour, lemon and gas notes emit from giant conical colas dripping with greasy trichomes. A highly coveted cultivar that has contributed to some of the cannabis community's favorite flavors.