Our original fan favorite put into a delightful gummy, the Lemon Raspberry that is known and loved.



Being that these gummies are 4.5 grams each, by weight they contain less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC. This means that they are legal under the parameters of the 2018 Farm Bill. Based on the dry weight of each gummy.



10mg Delta-9 & 10mg Broad Spectrum Per Gummy / 400mg Total

20 Gummies Per Bottle

Farm Bill Compliant

<.3% Delta-9 THC

USA Grown Hemp

Third Party Tested



A wholesale account with Canna River is required when purchasing this product, or this product can be found from select distributors/resellers.



Warning



This product is intended for adults 21 and over. Delta-9 may cause intoxication. Operating a motor vehicle or heavy machinery after using this product is not advised. This product may cause you to fail a THC drug test. You assume full responsibility for all parts related to your purchase and consumption.



Advisory



This product is legal under the 2018 Farm Bill.



Disclaimer



These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease. Do not take if pregnant or nursing. Always check with a physician before consuming hemp products. Keep out of reach from children. Our full disclaimer can be found at: https://www.cannariver.com/pages/disclaimers



Ingredients: Sugar, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Pectin, Sunflower Oil, Water, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Acid, Sulfate, Citric Acid, Delta 9 Hemp-Derived Distillate, Natural Flavoring, and Coloring.