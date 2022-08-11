About this product
Our Classic Full Spectrum Tinctures combine satisfying flavors with premium hemp distillate and MCT oil. If you want tinctures that tastes as good as they make you feel, this is a good call. May provide aid for relaxation, sleep, pain relief, and more.
3,000mg Full Spectrum CBD
100mg/mL CBD
30mL Bottle
Less than 0.3% THC
Non-GMO and Vegan
Sugar-Free and Alcohol-Free
USA Grown Hemp
Third Party Tested
Disclaimer
Oil color may vary. Tinctures are not a vaping product. Do not vape tinctures. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease. Do not take if pregnant or nursing. May cause drowsiness. Operating a motor vehicle or heavy machinery after consuming this product is not advised. Always check with a physician before consuming CBD products. Keep out of reach from children. Our full disclaimer can be found at: https://www.cannariver.com/pages/disclaimers
Ingredients: Full Spectrum hemp distillate, MCT oil, natural food-grade flavor, sucralose.
About this brand
Canna River understands the importance of high-quality ingredients and we are 100% behind the products we sell, making them easy to use and safe to incorporate into your daily life.
Canna River is home to The Highlighter, The Ultra Tincture, and more.