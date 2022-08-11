Soft and sweet mangoes & peaches collide to bring you a sensational wellness retreat.



A powerful blend of CBD and CBN. Made for the potential of a great nights sleep, every night. Tranquility before and during bedtime starts here, with our one of a kind sleep tincture.



5000mg Broad Spectrum CBD + 2500mg CBN

83mg/mL CBD + 42mg/mL CBN

60mL Bottle

THC Free

Non-GMO and Vegan

Sugar-Free and Alcohol-Free

USA Grown Hemp

Third Party Tested



Disclaimer



Oil color may vary. Tinctures are not a vaping product. Do not vape tinctures. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease. Do not take if pregnant or nursing. May cause drowsiness. Operating a motor vehicle or heavy machinery after consuming this product is not advised. Always check with a physician before consuming CBD products. Keep out of reach from children. Our full disclaimer can be found at: https://www.cannariver.com/pages/disclaimers



Ingredients: Broad Spectrum hemp distillate, CBN Isolate, MCT oil, natural food-grade flavor, sucralose.