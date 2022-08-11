About this product
A powerful blend of CBD and CBN. Made for the potential of a great nights sleep, every night. Tranquility before and during bedtime starts here, with our one of a kind sleep tincture.
5000mg Broad Spectrum CBD + 2500mg CBN
83mg/mL CBD + 42mg/mL CBN
60mL Bottle
THC Free
Non-GMO and Vegan
Sugar-Free and Alcohol-Free
USA Grown Hemp
Third Party Tested
Disclaimer
Oil color may vary. Tinctures are not a vaping product. Do not vape tinctures. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease. Do not take if pregnant or nursing. May cause drowsiness. Operating a motor vehicle or heavy machinery after consuming this product is not advised. Always check with a physician before consuming CBD products. Keep out of reach from children. Our full disclaimer can be found at: https://www.cannariver.com/pages/disclaimers
Ingredients: Broad Spectrum hemp distillate, CBN Isolate, MCT oil, natural food-grade flavor, sucralose.
About this brand
Canna River understands the importance of high-quality ingredients and we are 100% behind the products we sell, making them easy to use and safe to incorporate into your daily life.
Canna River is home to The Highlighter, The Ultra Tincture, and more.