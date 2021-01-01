Canna Trading Company
About this product
The Canna Trading Company Clam Shell Vaporizer Kit helps you keep your battery, cartridges and USB charger all in one place. This case is sturdy and travels well. Wherever a USB port is available, you can charge your vape pen.
The vape pen uses standard 510 threading to be compatible with most vape cartridges. Cartridge is not included.
