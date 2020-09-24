About this strain
Bred by Exotic Genetix, Crunch Berries is a cross between DJ Short’s famous Blueberry and a male Triple OG. With two famous strains in the mix, Crunch Berries will surely offer something unique. This delicious strain has an OG gassy terpene profile backed by a sweet blueberry influence. Crunch Berries is perfect for a sunny day in the park or a hike in the woods.
Crunch Berries effects
Reported by real people like you
19 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
31% of people report feeling talkative
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
10% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
10% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!