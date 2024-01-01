We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Canna Verde
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax
8 products
Solvent
Green Kandy Crack BHO 1g
by Canna Verde
THC 68%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Mendo Purple BHO 1g
by Canna Verde
THC 78%
CBD 0%
Wax
Triple Chocolate Chip Wax 1g
by Canna Verde
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Ogre OG BHO 1g
by Canna Verde
THC 84%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Hawaiian Dutch BHO 1g
by Canna Verde
THC 72%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Zelda BHO 1g
by Canna Verde
THC 93%
CBD 0%
Resin
CNV Sherbet Live Resin 1g
by Canna Verde
THC 77%
CBD 0%
Resin
Ogre Kush Live Resin 1g
by Canna Verde
THC 84%
CBD 0%
Concentrates