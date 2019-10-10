About this strain
Ogre is a Skunk-leaning phenotype of the multiple award-winning indica Sensi Star. While most phenotypes of Sensi Star are fairly compact indica plants, Ogre is named for its much larger size and huge yields. Giant, frosty colas produce very high levels of THC and a pungent lemon-skunk aroma.
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
45% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
37% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
36% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
