Delicious Strawberry and Watermelon Pectin gummies infused with 20mg of HHC per gummy. HHC is a new Hemp-derived cannabinoid that is extracted from Hemp using a clean manufacturing process. HHC is a hydrogenated compound that binds to different receptors than regular Hemp cannabinoids such as Delta-8. A perk of hydrogenation is that it gives stability at the molecular level. HHC is thought to digest in the body the same way as Delta 9 THC. It is said that HHC is more potent than Delta-8 and Delta-10.