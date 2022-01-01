About this product
Immunity+ tincture combines CBGA and CBDA to combat illness and strengthen immunity. CBDA (cannabidiolic acid) is one of many compounds produced by cannabis and hemp. Abundant in the live plants of CBD varieties, it converts to the better known cannabinoid CBD (cannabidiol) over time and when exposed to heat.
CBDA is known for its anti-inflammatory benefits
CBDA is known for its anti-inflammatory benefits
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CannaAid
CannaAid produces high quality hemp products including Delta 8, CBD, and CBN at the lowest prices on the market