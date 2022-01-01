About this product
Delicious Tropical mix packs of Top-shelf Delta-9 THC gummies. Each gummy contains 10mg of Delta 9 THC. The Tropical Mix contains Strawberry, Blue Raspberry, and mango
Nutrition Facts:
Pectin Gummies
All-natural flavoring
Serving Size: 1 Gummy
Calories: 5
Total Fat: 0g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Trans Fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 0g
Sodium Carbohydrates: 2g
Fiber: 0g
Sugar: 0 grams
Protein: 0g
Directions:
Start with one gummy and wait about an hour to feel full effects before eating another to gage tolerance
Learn More about Delta-9 THC
About this brand
CannaAid
CannaAid produces high quality hemp products including Delta 8, CBD, and CBN at the lowest prices on the market