CBD Facial Serum: Anti-Aging + Daily Moisturizer
About this product
1oz/30mL bottle
50mg of CBD per bottle
Aimed to smooth wrinkles while tightening the skin on the face, neck, and chest
12+ Ingredients formulated & scented to perfection, you and your skin will feel like royalty
SUGGESTED USE:
After every shower or after every time you wash your face, place 3-5 drops in the palm of your hand, gently rub your hands together and gently pat your face, neck, and chest.
OUR SUCCESS IS IN OUR INGREDIENTS:
organic argan oil
organic jojoba oil
organic rosehip seed oil
organic evening primrose oil
organic buckthorn seed oil
rose absolute
organic tamanu
full spectrum hemp extract (including 50 mg CBD)
frankincense
sandalwood
carrot seed oil
Vitamin E oil
For Cherry Wine, High Grade Hemp Seed Co. crosses The Wife and Charlotte’s Cherries, two high-CBD strains. Aromas offers sweet cherry notes with hints of cheese and black pepper.
