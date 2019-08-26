Organic CBD Oil 3,000mg (Full Spectrum)
About this product
-Ethanol Extraction: U.S. Patented Hemp Extraction Method
-100% Organic
-Whole Plant Hemp Extract oil (aka “Full Spectrum”)
-1,500mg of Whole Plant Hemp Extracted CBD Per Bottle
-1,500mg of premium pure CBD
-Up to 100mg's more of accompanying phytocannabinoids
-60mL / 2oz Bottle
-Dropper offers calibrated measurements for accurate CBD dosing
-120 Servings
-0.5mL = 25mg of CBD
-Sublingual, but can also be added as final ingredient to foods (after any baking or cooking)
-Carrier Oil: Organic NON-GMO MCT oil derived from coconuts (excellent bioavailability)
About this strain
For Cherry Wine, High Grade Hemp Seed Co. crosses The Wife and Charlotte’s Cherries, two high-CBD strains. Aromas offers sweet cherry notes with hints of cheese and black pepper.
