FULL PRODUCT FEATURES:



-Ethanol Extraction: U.S. Patented Hemp Extraction Method

-100% Organic

-Whole Plant Hemp Extract oil (aka “Full Spectrum”)

-1,500mg of Whole Plant Hemp Extracted CBD Per Bottle

-1,500mg of premium pure CBD

-Up to 100mg's more of accompanying phytocannabinoids

-60mL / 2oz Bottle

-Dropper offers calibrated measurements for accurate CBD dosing

-120 Servings

-0.5mL = 25mg of CBD

-Sublingual, but can also be added as final ingredient to foods (after any baking or cooking)

-Carrier Oil: Organic NON-GMO MCT oil derived from coconuts (excellent bioavailability)