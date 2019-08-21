FULL PRODUCT FEATURES:



-Ethanol Extraction: U.S. Patented Hemp Extraction Method

-100% Organic

-Whole Plant Hemp Extract oil (aka “Full Spectrum”)

-750mg of CBD Per Bottle

-15mL / 0.5oz Bottle

-Dropper offers calibrated measurements for accurate CBD dosing

-30 Servings

-0.5mL = 25mg of CBD

-Up to 25mg's more of accompanying active phytocannabinoids

-Sublingual, but can also be added as final ingredient to foods (after any baking or cooking)

-Carrier Oil: Organic MCT Oil derived from coconuts