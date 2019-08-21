Organic CBD Oil 750mg (Full Spectrum)
About this product
-Ethanol Extraction: U.S. Patented Hemp Extraction Method
-100% Organic
-Whole Plant Hemp Extract oil (aka “Full Spectrum”)
-750mg of CBD Per Bottle
-15mL / 0.5oz Bottle
-Dropper offers calibrated measurements for accurate CBD dosing
-30 Servings
-0.5mL = 25mg of CBD
-Up to 25mg's more of accompanying active phytocannabinoids
-Sublingual, but can also be added as final ingredient to foods (after any baking or cooking)
-Carrier Oil: Organic MCT Oil derived from coconuts
About this strain
For Cherry Wine, High Grade Hemp Seed Co. crosses The Wife and Charlotte’s Cherries, two high-CBD strains. Aromas offers sweet cherry notes with hints of cheese and black pepper.
