Cannabis Basics
Naked Lip Butter
About this product
Simply beautiful! Perfect daily lip therapy. Organic Hempseed Oil, working with Premium Cannabis Flower, makes a powerful team that moisturizes, protects, and soothes sensitive lips and skin. Our Naked Lip Butter was originally designed to treat herpes simplex. It will help heal cold sores, fever blisters and severely chapped lips. Great for spot treatment of any surface skin issue: from healing tattoos, second-degree burns and hemorrhoids to rashes, eczema and psoriasis.
With Tea Tree, Shea Butter, Vitamin E and Echinacea.
With Tea Tree, Shea Butter, Vitamin E and Echinacea.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!