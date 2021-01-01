About this product

XXX-strength natural rescue butter for all your aches and pains. Premium Cannabis Flower and arnica montana reduce swelling, bruising and pain. Together they treat headaches, migraines and muscle and joint pain. Alleviates symptoms of arthritis, tendonitis, carpal tunnel, neuropathy, movement disorders and lupus. Organic Hempseed Oil is a carrier oil delivering medicine deep into the dermis. Working with shea, aloe and jojoba to re-moisturize and rejuvenate your skin. Massage into affected area and let the medicine work its magic!



Aromatherapy blend of Lavender & Pink Grapefruit with Arnica Montana, Shea Butter, Jojoba and Vitamin E.