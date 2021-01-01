Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Health Naturally

Health Naturally

CBD Oil Pearl Softgels 750mg

Product rating:
Buy Here

About this product

960mg of active Cannabinoids per bottle
750mg of CBD oil per bottle
25mg of CBD oil per softgel
30 softgels per bottle
Carried in organic, cold press hemp seed oil
Easy-to-swallow small softgel
Offers consistent serving size
Free from harsh chemicals
Handcrafted in the USA
No animal testing
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!