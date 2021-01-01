Loading…
Cannabis Counsel, P.L.C., Attorneys at Law

About this product

Cannabis Counsel® P.L.C. is the first and largest Michigan law firm dedicated solely to cannabis law, including: business law, criminal defense, intellectual property, municipal law, lobbying, zoning and other areas related to cannabis. CCPLC has five attorneys plus five Of Counsel including: Aspen, Denver, New York, Philadelphia, and Ann Arbor, all satellite offices.
