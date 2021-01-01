About this product
Optimized for Vaporizers
Produces Very Fine Grind (not good for rolling)
6061 Medical Grade Aluminium.
2 Rare Earth Super Strong Magnets
Large 3.0" Inch Dia to increase the leverage.
Silicone Rubber Provides Amazing Grip
Clean by soaking in hot dish soap and brushing with a firm brush
Personalize by changing the 3" x 1/2" rubber arm bands
Made in the USA
About this brand
Cannabis Hardware
Hello, we are Cannabis Hardware, a small team of cannabis enthusiasts on a relentless pursuit to improve our personal experiences with cannabis. Our diverse team is composed of engineers, machinists, and marketers who have united in order to provide unique solutions for century old problems with smoking marijuana. For over a decade we have been manufacturing innovative products that have shaped the cannabis industry.
Our CNC shop, named Custom Instruments, opened its doors in 2005 in Boynton Beach Florida. Back then we specialized in titanium spine implants for the orthopedic industry. In 2009, we shifted directions to focus on titanium domeless nails and the company NewVape was born. NewVape grew to be a well known and respected company in the cannabis industry. Our product line evolved to include dry herb and concentrate vaporizers, rosin presses, and smoking accessories. In 2021, we changed our name from NewVape to Cannabis Hardware. We believe that the name more accurately describes the products we manufacture and the direction that we wish for our company to go.
At Cannabis Hardware we are determined to sell the best products available on the market.
We accomplish this goal by:
Using the highest quality materials
Constantly improving our products
Providing first-class customer service
All of our titanium products are machined using certified grade 2 titanium (link to certification). We manufacture our products in house, in Boynton Beach Florida. Our team has extensive machining experience and we pay close attention to detail throughout the entire manufacturing process. Our standards allow for the safest vaporization of cannabis on the market.
At Cannabis Hardware, we never stop innovating. Our CEO Edwyn Pyron initially designed our famous FlowerPot Vaporizer a decade ago for his wife. She was a long time cannabis smoker and he wanted for her to have a healthier experience by vaping instead. Over the years our team of engineers have improved the design of the FlowerPot. None of our products are ever finalized, our team believes that inorder to provide the best products to our customers we must continue to evolve our designs indefinitely.
