The cannabis industry is quickly evolving and manufacturing marijuana is moving at a quick pace. Insuring against your business for direct physical loss, professional liability and general liability is going to mitigate any loss that you may incur. Because the industry has a lot of discretion in what a manufactured product may look like, taste like or feel like, there is the potential that when the consumer ingests your finished product, a liability claim may exists. Sickness, physical damage, bodily injury, etc may be a reason you could be pulled into a lawsuit. Aside from the product liability, your equipment would need to be insured for direct physical loss so that we can get you operational in no time.