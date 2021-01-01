About this product

Workers Compensation is a form of insurance providing wage replacement and medical benefits to employees injured in the course of employment in exchange for mandatory relinquishment of the employee’s right to sue his or her employer for the tort of negligence. Simply stated, this is coverage that provides medical and long term care for injuries sustained on the job. State law requires that employers carry this coverage in the event an employee is injured on the job. Loss prevention and on site training is a critical component to lowering the risk for injury. A human resource department, and in many cases a procedure for education, is required to get discounts on premiums. Workers Compensation varies from state to state. Don’t go uninsured and have fines from the state that can be very costly.