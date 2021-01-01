Cannabis Merchant
Cannabis Merchant POS & E Commerce Platforms
About this product
Our powerful Content Management System with our Online Catalogue design and developed for Cannabis products Industry and inventory system including daily, monthly sales reports, managing your online store have been never easier.
Our Cannabis POS system it is integrated with our Cannabis Content Management System and CRM online E Commerce system. No more duplicates entries or inventory mess. The system provides the ability to charge your customers with key-in credit card numbers or you can use our third party credit card and interact cards swipe machines with our merchant account built in.
Bar-code Reader 128 CODE Integration
Print Receipt Integration
Credit Card / Membership Card Reader Integration
Gift Cards
Promo Codes
VIP Memberships
Loyalty Rewards Program
Unlimited Users per Store
Unlimited products
Member registration
Design Your Own Product Catalogue
Upload With Ease Your Products
Unlimited Catalogue Categories
Hosting Including
SSL certificate with 128-bit encryption included
Employee Management System
Sale Reports
Employee Sale Reports
Inventory
Inventory Recovery with many options
