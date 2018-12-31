Loading…
Logo for the brand Cannabis Nation Dispensaries

Cannabis Nation Dispensaries

Huckleberry Diesel Flower

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Huckleberry Diesel effects

Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
33% of people report feeling aroused
Dry eyes
33% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
PTSD
33% of people say it helps with ptsd
