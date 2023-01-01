Get the custom EZ Reach Bic lighters with your logo. The now long stem makes it a easy reach to light any product. Add your logo to the most trusted lighter in the world! BIC Lighters last up to 3,000 lights per lighter. That means your business can get up to 3,000 impressions for each custom lighter you give away or sell.
Custom EZ Reach BIC Lighter: - Americas #1 lighter - Child-resistant; safe, reliable, and 100% quality inspected - Comes in a 40 pack display case - Print up to 4 spot/solid colors
Every Custom BIC lighter undergoes more than 50 separate, automatic quality checks during the manufacturing process.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Cannabispromotions.com is the leader in custom branded cannabis, marijuana, and smoke-related items including custom rolling papers, trays, grinders, lighters, and all of the products that you need to grow your cannabusiness. We make you our priority and have experts that will assist you with all of your branding to help grow your business.