About this product

These glass jars have enhanced barrier protection that preserves and protects your marijuana and adds to your weeds shelflife. The airtight caps and thick glass walls give the jars an odor-resistant seal. All of our jars come with a child-resistant cap. Add your logo to make your brand stand out from the rest. These child-resistant glass cannabis jars are fully recyclable and reusable. The custom 2 oz straight sided jars fit 2 oz of liquid and 2.5 grams of cannabis flower. We can add logos to both the top of the cap and the side of the jars. We stock matte white, matte black, and clear but we can do custom sizes and colors if needed.