Biodegradable container

Child-resistant

USA Made

Made from sustainable hemp plastic

Airtight

Fits up to 4.5 grams of flower or 4 fluid oz

Print on the cap, side of the jar, or both!

Comes with a full-color imprint or label on a single location



Store your products in a sustainable biodegradable hemp plastic jar. These hemp containers are recyclable, USA made and are air-tight. They are perfect for storing cannabis, creams, gummies, CBD, and other products. Add your logo to the cap or side of the hemp jars to make your brand stand out from the rest. Our hemp jars come with a full-color logo with a direct imprint or label. We have white and natural hemp colors available. Cannabis Promotions continues to lead in our industry and expand our selection of dispensary jars, marijuana containers, CBD hemp jars, and more! Add your brand to the most environmentally friendly container on the market.