About this product

These hemp jars are recyclable, USA made and are air-tight. They are perfect for storing cannabis, creams, gummies, CBD, and other products. Add your logo to the cap or side of the hemp jars to make your brand stand out from the rest. Our hemp jars c ome with a full-color logo with a direct imprint or label. We have white and natural hemp colors available. Cannabis Promotions continues to lead in our industry and expand our selection of dispensary jars, marijuana containers, CBD hemp jars, and more!