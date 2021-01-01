About this product
These hemp jars are recyclable, USA made and are air-tight. They are perfect for storing cannabis, creams, gummies, CBD, and other products. Add your logo to the cap or side of the hemp jars to make your brand stand out from the rest. Our hemp jars c ome with a full-color logo with a direct imprint or label. We have white and natural hemp colors available. Cannabis Promotions continues to lead in our industry and expand our selection of dispensary jars, marijuana containers, CBD hemp jars, and more!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cannabis Promotions
Cannabispromotions.com is the leader in custom branded cannabis, marijuana, and smoke-related items including custom rolling papers, trays, grinders, lighters, and all of the products that you need to grow your cannabusiness. We make you our priority and have experts that will assist you with all of your branding to help grow your business.