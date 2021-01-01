About this product
• Odor proof/smell resistant mylar bags
• Heat sealable and tearable top flange
• Resealable zipper
• Customize the entire front and back
• Custom sizes are available!
Perfect for storing pre-rolls, blunts, gummies, and more!
• Heat sealable and tearable top flange
• Resealable zipper
• Customize the entire front and back
• Custom sizes are available!
Perfect for storing pre-rolls, blunts, gummies, and more!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cannabis Promotions
Cannabispromotions.com is the leader in custom branded cannabis, marijuana, and smoke-related items including custom rolling papers, trays, grinders, lighters, and all of the products that you need to grow your cannabusiness. We make you our priority and have experts that will assist you with all of your branding to help grow your business.