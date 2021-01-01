About this product
• Comes with a custom label applied to the tubes
• The label can be custom shapes, colors, and sizes.
• Quick turnaround and ship times
• Glass
• Child resistant cap
• Size 4.7″ x .8″ (120 x 20 mm)
Choose from matte black, matte white, or clear tubes. Give your brand a premium look and feel with custom glass doob tubes. The pricing includes custom labels that are applied to the tubes.
• The label can be custom shapes, colors, and sizes.
• Quick turnaround and ship times
• Glass
• Child resistant cap
• Size 4.7″ x .8″ (120 x 20 mm)
Choose from matte black, matte white, or clear tubes. Give your brand a premium look and feel with custom glass doob tubes. The pricing includes custom labels that are applied to the tubes.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cannabis Promotions
Cannabispromotions.com is the leader in custom branded cannabis, marijuana, and smoke-related items including custom rolling papers, trays, grinders, lighters, and all of the products that you need to grow your cannabusiness. We make you our priority and have experts that will assist you with all of your branding to help grow your business.