Pre-Packs One Hitters with Cap

by Cannabis Promotions
THC —CBD —
  • Photo of Pre-Packs One Hitters with Cap
  • Photo of Pre-Packs One Hitters with Cap
  • Photo of Pre-Packs One Hitters with Cap
  • Photo of Pre-Packs One Hitters with Cap

About this product

Holds up to .5 grams of flower
Medical grade glass and cap
Made in America
Comes with a full color logo
Ships printed in 3-5 business days

Showcase your brand with these premium custom pre-pack glass chillums. Expertly crafted right here in the USA using pharmaceutical-grade glass, these chillums not only provide a smooth experience but they can also be used as reusable packaging to sell your flower.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Cannabis Promotions
Cannabis Promotions
Cannabispromotions.com is the leader in custom branded cannabis, marijuana, and smoke-related items including custom rolling papers, trays, grinders, lighters, and all of the products that you need to grow your cannabusiness. We make you our priority and have experts that will assist you with all of your branding to help grow your business.
