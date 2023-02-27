10mg CBD + 10mg THC



With a 1:1 ratio of 10mg CBD to 10mg THC, the message in this bottle says, “chill”. Besides lush, tropical flavor, mango is packed with an aromatic terpene called myrcene, known to enhance the effects of THC. Research indicates that CBD provides a range of therapeutic benefits and helps relieve anxiety sometimes associated with THC. So sit back, and relax with our new CBD Mango Sips, now in a convenient sip-sized bottle to encourage microdosing!



