With a 1:4 ratio of 5mg CBD to 20mg THC, our CBD Watermelon Lime is the new taste of summer. THC dominant, with just enough CBD to enhance your healthful experience. Always infused with organic fruit and naturally sweetened. Always vegan, gluten-free, and non- GMO. We never use corn syrup. Research indicates that CBD provides a range of therapeutic benefits and helps relieve the anxiety sometimes associated with THC. Now in a convenient sip-sized bottle to encourage microdosing.



