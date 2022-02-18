100mg THC



All the fruit flavor and goodness of our beverages in Blue Raspberry, Watermelon, & Green Apple flavored hard lozenges. Each childproof resealable pouch contains 100mg THC broken down into 5mg THC per fruit spark. 20 fruit sparks per pouch.



Vegan, No Gluten, No Sugar, Zero Calories.



DOSING



Always start small (5mg THC or less) until you know how a particular product affects you. It can take as little as 15 minutes or as long as 2 hours to feel the effects of a cannabis edible! A Fruit Spark can be quite fast acting if absorbed sublingually–the result will feel closer to the experience you get from inhaling cannabis compared to the heavier effects of a solid food edible. For safety, wait a full hour for the effects to manifest before eating more.



INGREDIENTS



BLUE RASPBERRY: Isomalt, Royal Raspberry Flavor, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Malic Acid, Cannabis Oil, Propylene Glycol, fd&cblue 1.



WATERMELON: Isomalt, Watermelon Flavor, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Malic Acid, Cannabis Oil, Water, Propylene Glycol, Glycerin, fd&c red 40, fd&c red 3, fd&c blue 1.



GREEN APPLE: Isomalt, Apple Flavor, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Malic Acid, Cannabis Oil, Water, Propylene Glycol, fd&c yellow 5, fd&c blue 1.



