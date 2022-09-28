10mg CBD + 10mg THC



The fruity goodness of our award winning infused beverages in a suckable lozenge. Each mango two-pack contains two microdosed lozenges with 5mg CBD and 5mg THC each. (1:1 Ratio)



Vegan, No Gluten, No Sugar, Zero Calories.



CONSUMPTION ADVICE



Always start small (5mg THC or less) until you know how a particular product affects you. It can take as little as 15 minutes or as long as 2 hours to feel the effects of a cannabis edible! A Fruit Spark can be quite fast acting if absorbed sublingually–the result will feel closer to the experience you get from inhaling cannabis compared to the heavier effects of a solid food edible. For safety, wait a full hour for the effects to manifest before eating more.



INGREDIENTS



Isomalt, Mango Flavor, Cannabis Oil, Water, Annato Extract, Propylene Glycol, fd&c yellow 6, fd&c yellow 5.

