Only 2 grams of sugar and 1.5 calories per serving.



Contains a 1:4 THC to CBD ratio, this organic no sugar added fruit-infusion is made with full-spectrum cannabis. Research indicates that CBD provides a range of therapeutic benefits and helps relieve anxiety sometimes associated with THC. In order to easily micro-dose, our see-through milligram indicator allows for an accurate 10mg CBD + 2.5mg THC dose every time.



Vegan, no gluten, non-GMO, low calorie, no sugar added, no artificial sweeteners. Sweetened with stevia.



Refrigerate after opening. Tastes best cold.