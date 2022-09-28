About this product
200mg THC
Our newest Organic fruit infusion of bright tart deliciousness. Pucker up for this tropical treat. Infused with organic passionfruit and sweetened with real cane sugar. Vegan, Gluten-Free, No Corn Syrup.
